Kozhikode records over 1,000 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Daily test positivity rate surges to 17.89%

Kozhikode reported over one thousand cases for the second day in a row, when 1,010 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday. The district has the highest number of cases for the second day.

The daily test positivity rate was 17.89% when 5,743 samples were examined. According to the District Medical Officer, there were 993 cases of local transmission of the infection and the source of 14 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 507 locally acquired infections, Vadakara 41, and Koyilandy 36. A total of 425 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload surged to 7,182.