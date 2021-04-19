Kozhikode records new high of 2,022 fresh COVID cases

KOZHIKODE

19 April 2021

Daily test positivity rate rises to 22.67%; caseload reaches 14,676

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) of COVID-19 continued to remain at a high of 22.67% in Kozhikode district on Monday when 2,022 of the 9,271 samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

On Sunday, the daily TPR was 22.63%. The district has the largest number of new cases in the State on Monday. According to the District Medical Officer, there were 1,998 cases of local transmission of the infection, while the source of 23 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 689 locally acquired infections, Chemanchery 86, and Kakkodi 74. The active caseload from the district reached 14,676. A total of 11,738 infected persons are under home isolation.

Over 4 lakh vaccinated

Meanwhile, as many as 4,21,202 people took the COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase and 60,434 took it in the second phase in Kozhikode district.

According to a release, this is as per the data recorded till Sunday. A total of 48,121 health workers took the jab in the first phase and 28,782 had it in the second phase. As many as 3,29,922 people aged above 45 took the vaccine in the first phase while 16,347 took it in the second phase. Among frontline warriors such as police and fire force personnel, 43,159 took it in the first phase and 15,305 had it in the second phase.

Vaccination is available right now at 95 government hospitals and 24 private ones. Special camps too are being held at various places. District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has directed the Kozhikode Corporation to hold 25 camps once in a week. Municipalities have been told to hold four in a week and grama panchayats two.

Showroom closed down

The District Collector on Monday closed down Nandilath G-Mart on Mavoor Road after the shop was found operating an air-conditioner in violation of the restrictions imposed by the district administration. Cases have been registered against Focus Mall proprietors, Oppo and Mithayikkada on Mavoor Road for violation of norms. Mr. Rao said similar action would continue.