Kozhikode records highest number of cases in State

1,205 persons test positive for SARS-CoV-2; 1,158 cases through local transmission

The district on Friday not only breached the 1,000-mark in fresh COVID-19 cases on a single day again but also saw the highest number of cases in the State.

As many as 1,205 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on the day. Of them, 1,158 contracted the infection through local transmission, while the source of infection in 39 cases remained unknown.

On Friday, 9,218 samples were sent for testing, while the results of 9,188 were available. The test positivity stood at 13.11%, while the number of recoveries was 835.

As of now, 17,038 people have recovered from the illness, but 88 succumbed to it, officials said.

According to the Health Department, 31,817 people are under observation at homes, COVID Care Centres, and hospitals, while 2,494 persons have returned from abroad. Eleven of the infected cases were pregnant women.

As many as 4,31,131 samples have been sent for testing so far, and 4,02,052 returned negative. The results of 2,304 are awaited.