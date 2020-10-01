Kozhikode records highest number of cases in State

Kozhikode

01 October 2020 20:39 IST

1,072 people test positive; COVID Jagrata ID mandatory for infected persons

Kozhikode registered the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the State on Thursday when 1,072 people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district.

As many as 1,005 of them were infected through local transmission, including 388 from within the Kozhikode corporation alone, said a release from the District Medical Officer. There were 16 cases from Beypore within the city limits. The other areas in the district with a high incidence of infection are Thiruvalloor (48), Villiappally (46), Koduvally (39), Olavanna (36), Kottur (33), Koyilandy (31), and Feroke (30).

The source of infection in 45 persons is not known. The number of active cases in the district is now 7,485. There are 16 health workers among the newly infected. As many as 3,457 people are undergoing treatment at home.

Advertising

Advertising

Four deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Wednesday and Thursday. While a 68-year-old man from Tirur in Malappuram and a 73-year-old man from Kuttiyal Thazham in Kozhikode died on Thursday, a 75-year-old woman from Kuttiadi and a 70-year-old woman from Puthiyakadavu in Kozhikode died on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the district administration has made COVID Jagrata ID mandatory for those testing positive for the virus. According to sources, this is part of efforts to coordinate COVID-19 treatment procedures and route them through the portal. As soon as anyone is reported infected, details will be uploaded on to the portal, and an SMS with the ID number will be sent to the person’s registered mobile number. This number can be used for further treatment.

The respective local bodies will get details about the surveillance steps. Health workers will contact the infected person to figure out the admission process. The portal has facilities for daily monitoring and tele-consultation as well. If there are symptoms, a reference letter will be automatically sent from the portal to the hospital. The ID will be mandatory for insurance claims too, the sources said.