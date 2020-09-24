Kozhikode records highest number of cases at 883

Kozhikode

Quick response team deployed at Palayam Market

The highest number of COVID-19 cases in the State on Thursday was reported in Kozhikode district when 883 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The Kozhikode Corporation accounted for a major chunk of the cases.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) said in a release that 811 of the fresh cases on Thursday were due to local transmission of the infection. Twenty-eight persons had returned from other States and four from abroad. The source of infection in 40 patients is not known. The newly infected include 19 health workers. With 308 people recovering from the infection, the number of active cases in the district stands at 4,721.

Meanwhile, R.S. Gopakumar, health officer, Kozhikode Corporation, urged those who had visited the Palayam Market on or after September 16 to go into self-isolation. Those who develop symptoms such as fever, cold, and headache should contact the nearest primary health centre or the corporation health wing for COVID-19 test, he added. The district administration is also planning to set up special first-line treatment centres for asymptomatic infected persons who cannot opt for home isolation.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said the market would remain closed for a week till September 30. A quick response team has been stationed on its premises. Vehicles transporting fruits and vegetables from other States now need to unload them at the market at Thadampattuthazham. The Palayam Market will be disinfected before its opening, and only those who test negative for the virus after a week will be allowed to open stalls.

All traders and staff should register themselves with the COVID Jagrata Portal. Tests will now be held every week there, Mr. Rao added.