Kozhikode

Kozhikode records 941 more COVID-19 cases

As many as 941 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Saturday, of which 893 are cases of local transmission.

Four newly infected persons had returned from abroad, while 10 came from other States. Nineteen health workers have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. In 34 cases, the source of infection is unknown. The highest number of cases was reported from Kozhikode Corporation area, where 417 people tested positive.

At the same time, 278 people were cured and discharged from various hospitals and treatment centres. At present, there are 8,900 people under treatment and 27,290 under observation in Kozhikode.

