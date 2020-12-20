Kozhikode records 777 fresh cases

Test positivity rate in district remains at 12.44%

There was a slight increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district on Saturday when 777 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The district is just behind Ernakulam in the number of new cases.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was 12.44%, and the number of samples tested were 6,241. According to the District Medical Officer, there were 618 recoveries, and the active caseload jumped to 6,069. As many as 758 among the new cases were locally acquired infections, and the source of 11 others was not known.

A total of 123 of the locally transmitted cases were from the Kozhikode Corporation, 35 from Karassery, 29 from Kizhakkoth, 26 from Kunnamangalam, and 25 from Maniyoor. Four deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Saturday, and one on Friday.

In Wayanad

A total of 239 persons, including two health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases to 2,250.

All the new patients, including two health workers, contracted the disease through local contact. As many as 157 persons recovered on the day.

The district has so far reported 14,667 COVID-19 cases, while 12,330 people recovered. A total of 10,502 people are under observation.