Kozhikode records 773 new COVID-19 cases

Over eight lakh tests conducted in district so far

Kozhikode district recorded 773 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, of which 738 were local transmission cases. The source of infection of 19 cases could not be traced.

As many as 554 people were discharged from various treatment centres in the district on Friday. There are now 6,375 active cases. As many as 26,294 people are in quarantine.

The number of COVID tests done in Kozhikode district has crossed eight lakh. So far, 8,06,671 samples were tested, and results were available for 8,03,573 samples.