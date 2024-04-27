Kozhikode records 75.52% polling; Vadakara registers 78.41%

April 27, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode constituency recorded 75.52% polling with 10,78,283 people casting votes. The Balussery Assembly segment had 76.61%, Elathur 77.34%, Kozhikode North 70.96%, Kozhikode South 71.89%, Beypore 75.35%, Kunnamangalam 78.16%, and Koduvally 76.52% votes recorded.

The Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency recorded 78.41% polling with 11,07,881 people casting votes. Individually, the Vadakara Assembly constituency recorded 79.03% votes, Kuttiady 80.46%, Nadapuram 78.84%, Koyilandy 76.69%, Perambra 79.95%, Thalassery 76.13%, and Koothuparamba 77.50% votes.

Kozhikode district recorded 76.96% polling on a seemingly never-ending Friday. There were hundreds of voters waiting inside polling stations even after the official polling time ended at 6 p.m. and hence the polling went on till midnight. At 11.43 p.m., the last voter walked out of booth no.141 at Mudappilavil Lower Primary School, Kuttiady, in the Vadakara constituency, marking an end to an eventful day.

As many as 20,28,524 people including 9,53,731 (74.29%) men, 10,74,777 (78.41%) women, and 16 (30.76%) transgenders cast their votes in the district.

The Thiruvambady Assembly segment in Kozhikode district, which comes under the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, recorded 73.37% votes.

