Kozhikode records 579 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kozhikode

27 December 2020 22:21 IST

553 contract virus through local transmission

The Health Department on Sunday confirmed COVID-19 in 579 more persons in Kozhikode. With this, the total number of patients undergoing treatment for the viral infection touched 6,454 in the district.

Of the newly reported cases, 553 persons contracted the infection through local transmission. The source of infection was unknown in 16 of the remaining cases. On Sunday too, the highest number of local transmission cases was reported within Kozhikode corporation limits. Five health workers were among the infected. There were 10 patients who had reached here from other States. For the first time, no fresh case was confirmed among those returned from different foreign countries.

The district also reported 447 recoveries. As many as 4,263 samples were collected and sent for lab tests on Sunday. Over 1,000 persons were added to the list of people under observation.

There were 182 COVID-19 patients from other districts as well who got admitted to various hospitals in Kozhikode district. The number of Kozhikode natives undergoing treatment in other districts was around 70.

Health Department officials said the number of first-line treatment centres would be reduced again considering the declining number of patients.