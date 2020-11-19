Kozhikode records 575 more COVID-19 cases

KOZHIKODE

19 November 2020 23:09 IST

District’s active caseload at 7,538

The Health Department on Thursday confirmed COVID-19 in 575 more people in Kozhikode. With this, the number of active cases in the district reached 7,538.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 540 people contracted the virus through local transmission. The source of infection was unknown in 19 cases. There were six health workers and two Gulf returnees among the infected. Fourteen new patients had recently returned from other States.

Officials said 894 people recovered from the disease on Thursday. The total number of people under observation is 25,391. On Thursday, 6,892 more samples were sent for lab tests.

Advertising

Advertising

In Wayanad

A total of 114 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 1,000.

As many as 110 patients, including three health workers, were infected through local contact while four persons came from other States. A total of 118 recoveries were recorded on the day.

The district has so far reported 9,180 COVID-19 cases, while 8,118 people have recovered. There are 11,653 persons under observation.