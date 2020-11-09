Kozhikode records 479 COVID-19 cases

As many as 479 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Monday and there were 618 recoveries.

According to a release, there were 446 cases of locally acquired infections and the source was unknown in 16 cases. The total number of samples tested was 4,993 and the test positivity rate is 9.59%. Active cases from the district stand at 8,781. As many as 5,847 people are under home isolation.

There were 119 cases of local transmission of the infection from within the Kozhikode Corporation, 35 in Ramanattukara, 26 in Changaroth, and 23 in Puthuppady. A four-and-a-half year old child from Maruthonkara and a 77-year-old woman from Mankave, Kozhikode, died at the Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday.