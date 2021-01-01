Kozhikode records 452 fresh cases, 707 recoveries

Kozhikode district recorded 452 new COVID-19 cases on Friday of which 431 were through local transmission.
Among the new patients, three had returned from foreign countries recently while two had arrived from other States. The source of infection was unknown in 16 cases. There were six health workers among the infected. Meanwhile, 707 people who were under treatment at various COVID treatment centres in the district, were discharged. At present, there are 5,781 people under treatment in the district.
As many as 1,148 people have been put under observation on Friday. In total, there a 20,899 people under observation in the district.
In Wayanad
As many as 174 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Friday.
Of the new cases, 173 patients, including four health workers, were infected through local contact and a person had returned from Tamil Nadu.
The district has so far reported 17,097 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 14,680 have recovered from the disease, including 214 persons on the day.
The total number of active cases as on date was 2,315 in the district. As many as 9,091 persons are under observation and 102 persons have died of the disease.
