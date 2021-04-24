Kozhikode records 3,767 fresh COVID cases

3,706 persons contract disease through local transmission

Kozhikode district recorded 3,767 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Among the newly infected, two had returned from abroad, while 15 came other States. The source of infection is unknown in 44 cases, while 3,706 persons contracted the disease through local transmission.

Meanwhile, as many as 858 people recovered from the illness, and 14,671 samples were sent for testing. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Kozhikode as on Saturday is 26.56%.

Meanwhile, Corona control rooms, intended to collect details from COVID-19 patients and track those who have been in contact with them, besides updating the COVID Jagratha portal, have been set up in all local

bodies in the district. Those who have registered on the portal will be contacted by the rapid response teams in the respective locality and health workers to give instructions. One control room will have at least two members.