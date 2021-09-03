Kozhikode records 3,344 fresh COVID cases

District’s active caseload 36,130; test positivity rate 22.13%

Even as the vaccination rate is going up, there is no decline in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Kozhikode district. The district recorded 3,344 fresh cases and a test positivity rate of 22.13% on Friday when 15,385 people were tested. District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that two of the new patients had come from abroad recently and seven from other States while five were health workers. The district’s active caseload is 36,130. As many as 10,1125 people are under observation.

A total of 25,46,611 people in the district have been vaccinated. Of these, 18,61,300 have been administered only the first dose, while 6,85,311 have received the second dose.