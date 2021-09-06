Kozhikode records 2,205 fresh COVID cases

Test positivity rate 18.24%, active caseload 34,663

Kozhikode district recorded 2,205 new COVID cases on Monday after 12,332 people were tested for SARS-CoV-2. The test positivity rate is 18.24%. District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that 2,169 of the new patients were infected through local contact while the source was unknown in 30 cases.

A total of 3,439 people were discharged from various treatment facilities in the district after recovering from the disease. The active caseload now is 34,663 while 11,0078 people are under observation.

Meanwhile, vaccination is progressing in the district. As many as 25,60,219 people have been vaccinated, of whom 18,69,217 have received only the first dose of vaccine while 6,91,002 received both the doses. They include 13,248 palliative care patients, 12,498 differently abled persons, 3,806 persons of 18-45 age group from scheduled tribes, 768 persons from old age homes and 25 transgenders.

There are 1,266 beds available in the 66 COVID hospitals in the district, besides 77 ICU beds, 47 ventilators and 475 beds with oxygen supply.