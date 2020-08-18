Kozhikode records 147 more COVID-19 cases, one death

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode rose on Tuesday when 147 people were diagnosed with the infection. As many as 195 others have recovered from COVID-19. One death was reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

According to a medical bulletin, the deceased is a 54-year-old woman from Randathani in Malappuram district. She was admitted to the hospital on August 11.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, 135 of the new cases are through local transmission of the infection. There are 55 such cases within the Kozhikode Corporation limits, 49 in Chorod, eight in Chekkiad, and seven in Vadakara. The number of active cases in the district is 1,330.