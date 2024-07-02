GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kozhikode receives ‘City of Literature’ status in Portugal

At 16th annual conference of UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Mayor Beena Philip and Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini represent city

Published - July 02, 2024 01:08 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip and Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini at the UCCN annual conference venue in Braga, Portugal, on Monday.



Kozhikode became part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) as the city was awarded the title of ‘City of Literature’ at the 16th annual conference of the network that began at Braga in Portugal on Monday. Among the representatives of the 350 UNESCO Creatives Cities in the world, Mayor Beena Philip and Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini became the face of Kozhikode.

“This is a moment of pride for Kozhikode and so many people have been waiting for it,” Ms. Philip said from Braga.

The theme of the annual conference of UCCN this year is ‘Bringing youth to the table for the next decade’. The forenoon session on the first day of the five-day conference began with an introduction on the topic and followed by an integration ceremony for the new members including Kozhikode. The older members presented their activities in clusters, offering a roadmap for the new members of the network to take their works forward. President of the Portuguese Republic Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and senior UN officials took part in the opening ceremony of the conference.

The new members, including Kozhikode and Gwalior which was awarded the City of Music title, will get an opportunity to make a presentation on their respective traditions and cultures in a session on Tuesday. Ms. Philip will speak on behalf of Kozhikode on the occasion.

UNESCO offers Creative Cities status to cities across the globe based on their cultural contributions and traditions in categories such as Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts, Music and Folk Art. The annual conference will provide the member cities with a platform to share knowledge, experiences and good practices towards building the sustainable cities of tomorrow.

Kozhikode and Gwalior were selected as ‘City of Literature’ and ‘City of Music’ respectively in October 2023.

