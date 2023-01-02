Kozhikode ready to welcome State School Arts Festival guests with its trademark hospitality

January 02, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Kozhikode’s unique hospitality has become a topic of discussion as the State School Arts Festival is back in the city after eight years. Excitement is palpable not only among the thousands of participants, their teachers and parents, but also among the people of the host city.

Typical of Kozhikode and its people, the city has geared up to make the event the biggest ever in its long history. It is no secret that Kozhikode ranks number one in hospitality in Kerala. Kozhikode’s potential to welcome and accept guests has been proved from time immemorial.

Kozhikode enjoys the tag of “city of truth” and is a natural host, says K. Jayakumar, writer and former Chief Secretary who had worked in Kozhikode for several years during his career as a civil servant. “There is a rare spirit of volunteering among the people of Kozhikode,” he adds.

“Never disappointing, and always leaving a yearning in the visitor to come back to the city – that is the unique character of Kozhikode,” says former MLA and Mayor V.K.C. Mammed Koya.

Kozhikode has won its name for truth and hospitality for historic reasons. “Malabar’s history, particularly that of Kozhikode, tells why it has become the most hospitable and inclusive place in the State,” says writer K.P. Ramanunni.

“What makes Kozhikode special is its concern for others. From North Indian Brahmins to the Arabs and the Portuguese, Kozhikode had welcomed all with great hospitality. The Zamorin had set a wonderful model for the people of Kozhikode to follow not only in hospitality, but also in expressing concern for others,” says Mr. Ramanunni.

“Apart from welcoming the Arabs by offering partners as well as allowing them resources to set up mosques in Kozhikode, the Zamorin had even bothered to check if Muslims were offering their five-time mandatory prayers. Such was the care and concern of Kozhikode, which could hardly be found anywhere else,” says Mr. Ramanunni.

This historic “care and concern” transformed Kozhikode into the State’s most hospitable city over centuries. It also paved the way for Kozhikode to evolve a unique culture where people developed a refined taste for food, art, music and literature. Along with that, the coastal area of Kozhikode strongly preserved the traditional matrilineal family system, giving rise to an order where a puthiyapla or a Muslim bridegroom enjoys that title until his death.

From the Nehru Cup and Sait Nagjee football tournaments to the Malabar Maholsavam and Kerala Literature Festival, Kozhikode has never let any event go without celebrating it in a big way. “And now we are set to make history for Kozhikode by hosting the school mela in such a massive manner,” says Mr. Koya.