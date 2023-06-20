Kozhikode railway station will sport a new look after renovation

June 20, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

Only 10% of the existing buildings at Kozhikode Railway Station are likely to remain once the work on the proposed redevelopment of the facility is completed.

The redevelopment work worth ₹473 crore is expected to begin in September this year. The plan is to complete it by December 2026. Tender process is likely to begin by July 15 and work contract will be awarded in August. The Southern Railway management has approved the blueprint for project. The plans were announced by P.K. Krishnadas, chairperson of the railway passenger amenities committee, who visited the station recently.

After the renovation, the platform area will rise to around 2,84,124 sq. ft and the total building area will go up to 2,78,064 sq. ft. The new building will have five floors. There will be a five-storeyed parking space on the eastern side and a six-storeyed parking space on the western side of the station. The roads on the eastern and western side too will be developed. The road on the western side will be linked with Francis Road and the one on the eastern side will be widened after giving away railway land.

There will be 19 lifts and 24 escalators and the foot overbridge will be developed to have at least 12-metre width. A 48-metre wide concourse having a business lounge will be set up to connect the east and west terminals. The whole area will be under the surveillance of closed-circuit television cameras and Railway Protection Force personnel. Work on a commercial complex on a 4.2-plot on the western side will begin after the completion of the redevelopment of the station.