Kozhikode put on high alert in view of heavy rain forecast

Disaster management force camping in district; Emergency Operation Centre set up

Kozhikode district has been put on high alert in the wake of the prediction of heavy rain and strong winds in the northern districts of the State for the next five days. A red alert has been issued and an Emergency Operation Centre is functioning at the district headquarters. The public may contact the centre on 0495-2371002 or 1077. A 19-member disaster management force is also camping in the district as there are chances of very heavy rain in some locations, which may result in landslips or floods.

Besides, all arrangements have been made in the high-risk zones, especially in the upland region, to evacuate families if the situation demands. Control rooms have been opened in all taluks.

Those living in coastal areas have been asked to stay alert against sea erosion from Wednesday to Saturday. High tides combined with heavy rain may result in waterlogging in the coastal areas.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea until further notice as the winds may be as fast as 40 to 60 kilometres per hour. The district administration has also issued warning to the public against venturing into rivers or other waterbodies as there could be heavy flow of water due to heavy rain in the upland regions.

Kozhikode received moderately heavy rain on Tuesday night, which resulted in waterlogging in different parts of the district. However, water level came down in the morning. The sky remained cloudy throughout Wednesday, hinting at heavy rain during the night.