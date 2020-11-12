Kozhikode prepares for local body polls (PIX)

12 November 2020 21:37 IST

Kozhikode

The district election office has geared up for the three- tier local body polls as filing of nomination papers by candidates begins on Thursday.

The last date to file nomination papers is November 19 and withdrawal is November 23. Nominations can be filed between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on all days except holidays. Those filing nominations should be a voter in any of the wards of the local body. Also the proposer should be a voter in the ward. This is also applicable for reserved wards.

As part of the process, the authorities conducted a "single post machine mock poll" at the specially arranged centre near the old taluk office at Puthiyara on Thursday.

The process using 1000 control ballot units comprising 2 % of the machines was carried out in the presence of the representatives of the political parties. The electronic machines would be distributed on the directive of the electoral officer.

Meanwhile the district election office has published the list of voters for the polls to be held on December 14. There are 25, 29,673 votes in the district, comprising 12,07792 male, 1321864 female and 19 transgender voters.

Kozhikode corporation has 4, 61, 998 votes. Of this, 2,19,609 are male voters, 2,42,385 female and four transgenders.

The total voters in Vadakara and Koyilandy municipalities are 60,602 and 57,732 respectively. Ramanattukkara municipality has the lowest number of voters (28,806) among the seven municipalities.

At the same time some grama panchayats such as Nadapuram (36,025), Unnikulam (42,017), Kunnamangalam (43,016), Chathamangalam (37,011) Peruvayil (39, 786) , Puthuppady ( 34, 605) and Kadalundi (35,081) have more voters than some municipalities.

Some grama panchayats have fewer than 15,000 voters. These are Valayam, Thuravoor, Keehzhayur, Kayanna, Koorachunda and Koodaranji.

