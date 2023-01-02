Kozhikode police to ensure flawless security for school arts festival

January 02, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police have arranged round-the-clock security for all the 24 venues of the State School Arts Festival, with heightened vigil against the movement of drug peddlers and eve-teasers. All faulty surveillance cameras around major venues and in public places have been replaced to ensure flawless surveillance with the support of a dedicated control room.

Plainclothesmen will monitor venues and surrounding locations. Night patrol squads will cover all venues with the support of the city traffic wing. There will be over 1,000 student volunteers, including NCC and Student Police Cadets, on duty till the completion of the five-day fest.

According to police sources, aerial surveillance measures will also be used in overcrowded locations. Volunteers representing various social groups and organisations will render their service by alerting the police about law and order issues. There will be 2,000 police officers on duty.

The Fire and Rescue Services wing has adopted measures to meet emergency situations. The team will be present around major venues round-the-clock. A medical team has been arranged to attend to students in need of emergency care during the festival.

Additional traffic police officers will be posted at all major junctions to enforce the traffic diversion plans. Illegally parked vehicles will be removed on the spot using recovery vehicles of the traffic police. Parking will be allowed only in the 20 earmarked spots, with the support of various city schools.

“The participants of the festival can also approach the police officers or volunteers directly if they have any complaint or they come across any suspicious activity during the festival. There will be spot action,” said a senior police officer in Kozhikode city. He said Student Police Cadets would assist the police in gathering field-level information for heightened surveillance.