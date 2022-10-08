Kozhikode police to act against allotment of rooms to migrant workers without rental agreements

Inspections to be intensified in district to prevent criminals from securing accommodation in labourers’ camps without identity documents

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 08, 2022 19:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have come across several cases where landlords allot rooms and apartments to migrant workers without formal rental agreements in Kozhikode district. It came to light following investigations by the police into suspected drug trafficking attempts by criminal gangs.  

In the absence of legal agreements, the whereabouts of many migrant tenants are unclear. Officers with the crime squads said the illegal practice could help wandering criminals secure accommodation in migrant workers’ camps.

According to the police, checking squads have initiated action against a few landlords who allegedly failed to provide tenants’ details during surprise checks. The inspections would continue, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Renting of halls and rooms by splitting them into smaller cabins is also common in the absence of a permanent checking mechanism under the Labour department. Many such facilities often do not have toilets.

Officers attached to the District Police Chief’s special action group said there were several suspected inter-State criminal gangs who stayed in rented facilities for drug trafficking to make quick money. There were also smugglers of Indian Made Foreign Liquor in such groups, they added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Officers part of surprise inspections said the lack of proper rental agreements could emerge as a challenge if tenants left after committing crimes. A responsible landlord should verify the identity of tenants and draw up formal rental agreements with them, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app