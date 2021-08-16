Kozhikode plans year-long programmes to mark silver jubilee of local self-governance

Inauguration of district-level celebrations on Tuesday

The Kozhikode district panchayat has planned a variety of programmes to commemorate the silver jubilee of local self-governance in the State and the inauguration of the year-long celebrations will be performed by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran at the District Panchayat Auditorium at 2 p.m on Tuesday, which is also the beginning of the Malayalam new year.

District panchayat vice president M.P. Sivanandan told reporters here on Monday that the district-level inauguration would be held following the COVID-19 protocol and that it would conclude with the live streaming of the State-level inauguration by the Chief Minister at 4.30 p.m. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy will be the guest of honour on the occasion.

District panchayat secretary P. Ahmed Kabeer said a report of the district panchayat’s achievements of the past 25 years would be presented. A number of former staff and members of the panchayat will be honoured on the occasion. An orchestra by Kudumbashree workers and a play Naleyilekkoru Koodorukkam by Usha Chandrababu will be the cultural attractions of the event.

The year-long action plan of the district panchayat includes ensuring solar power in schools and government offices; setting up a gadget library for all students in a Scheduled Tribe colony; farm tourism projects; environment protection project in schools and establishments; entrepreneurship training programmes for women, expatriates and youth; an online portal to market the products of differently abled people; and documentation and publication of data bank on water sources, paddy fields, agriculture and wetlands in the district. Several new constructions have also been planned as part of ‘silver jubilee memorial’.

Similar programmes have been planned at the grama panchayat and block panchayat level as well.