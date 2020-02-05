Kozhikode pins high hopes on State Budget

Despite the State Government facing severe financial crunch, Kozhikode has high expectations from the State Budget to be presented by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac in the Assembly on Friday.

Multiple infrastructure projects such as the construction of flyovers, widening of roads and solutions to parking woes, which have been lying idle for several years, will need budgetary allocation for revival.

The construction of overbridges at Malaparamba and Eranhipalam has been a long-pending demand of city planners to ease traffic snarls on the intersections. The widening of Muthalakulam-Kallai and Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu stretches remains on paper.

The proposal to widen the Muthalakulam-Kallai corridor has been in cold storage for nearly five decades while the expansion of the 8-km Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu stretch on the highway remains a distant dream.

In December, a magistrate’s court had fined historian M.G.S. Narayanan and Gandhian Thayat Balan for picketing the Malaparamba junction in connection with an agitation.

Funds allotment

More than a year ago, the Government said funds would be allotted in three phases. However, the district administration has not been able to utilise the allotted funds for land acquisition or junction improvement.

The government sanctioned ₹100 crore before the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls last year. Four months later, a sum of ₹50 crore was released. But, only ₹2.5 crore had been spent so far, said the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road Action Committee.

Similarly, parking projects have been pending for at least 10 years. Two successive governments had laid the foundation stone for a parking plaza on Link Road, which has not reached anywhere. Proposals for multi-level parking projects at Kidson Corner and Muthalakulam are also in limbo.