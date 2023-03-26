Kozhikode pays tribute to a socialist stalwart on his birth centenary

March 26, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

Old timers still recall how Arangil Sreedharan suffered police brutality at Palayam in Kozhikode city as he protested against the Emergency imposed on the country in the mid-70s. The former socialist leader’s unwavering stand against totalitarianism came into focus again at the valedictory event of his birth centenary celebrations here on Sunday.

Opening the event, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that people of his age used to admire Sreedharan, a former MP and Union Minister, for his eloquence and unflinching commitment to principles, which he held dear to his heart. “Such was the force of his intellect that his speeches in Parliament were marked by irrefutable logic and sharp criticism. Needless to say even Mrs. Gandhi was not spared by his razor-sharp, but cultured tongue,” Mr. Khan said.

While a majority of the other speakers tried to link those incidents with the recent court order calling for the arrest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his subsequent disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP, senior BJP leader C.K. Padmanabhan struck a different note.

Mr. Padmanabhan claimed that though a strong Opposition was necessary in a democracy, it was not the duty of the ruling party to create such a front. “During the Emergency, we had a leader like the late Jayprakash Narayan, who was not after power. The Indira Gandhi government could be brought down because of people like him. Now, a group of power-hungry Chief Ministers are trying to form an alternative to the ruling dispensation,” he said.

Elamaram Kareem, CPI(M)’s Rajya Sabha MP, who delivered a commemorative address, differed with Mr. Padmanabhan. Mr. Kareem said that between 1952 and 1977, the country’s politics was dominated by the Congress. The Opposition was comparatively weak. However, there was a regime change in 1977 because of the emerging socio-political situations. “Like then, strong political undercurrents can be witnessed in the country now. They will soon lead to a socio-political change,” Mr. Kareem said. The CPI(M) leader also criticised the way Mr. Gandhi was disqualified as MP. Mr. Kareem pointed out that through his statement made in Kolar four years ago, the Congress had not defamed anyone, but just tried to highlight the prevalent corruption in high places. CPI leader Pannian Raveendran, P.V. Abdul Wahab and M.K. Raghavan, MPs, and Loktantrik Janata Dal State president M.V. Shreyams Kumar were present.