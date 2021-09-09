Kozhikode passport office resumes services

After a COVID-19 lockdown-induced lull for several months, the Kozhikode Regional Passport Office which issues more passports among other two regional passport offices in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram has resumed to near normal activity.

However appointments at the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in various districts in Malabar as well as the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in Kasaragod district have been restricted to 75 % of the pre- COVID-19 levels to strictly comply with the mandatory protocols.

A source in the Ministry of External Affairs said the travel restrictions imposed by various countries on account of the coronavirus pandemic saw an almost 50% drop in the number of applications. The huge dip in passport applications was in April, May, June and July in 2020. During this period, the passports issued were below 10,000 a month.

From September onwards, the official said that the number of applications received and issued rose in the range between 25,000 and 35,000 a month. In January 2021, about 40,000 passports were issued. This trend continued for the next two months before falling in the months of April, May and June.

The drop in number of applicants was attributed to the lockdown in the State. Now with restrictions easing and the Gulf sector opening up, passport and its related services would receive a better response. This would also mean a longer waiting period, the sources said.

Normally the Kozhikode Regional Passport office receives and clears over 5 lakh applications a calendar year. But in 2020, the applicants dwindled by 2.5 lakh. Till August 31 this year, the office has cleared 2, 08, 908 passports. In the last several years, Kerala stood second, after Maharashtra in the list of States in issuing passports in the country.

The official said that the lockdown had also cast a shadow over two proposals of opening two POPSK one each either in Kalpetta or Mananthavady in Wayanad district and in Tirur in Malappuram district. Wayanad is the only district in north Kerala where a passport -serviced facility did not exist.

The Regional Passport Office, Kozhikode caters to five districts - Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad, Malappuram and Mahe(Union Territory). And PSKs are functioning at Kannur, Payyannur, Kozhikode, Vadakara and Malappuram. The first POPSK under the regional office was opened at the Kasaragod head post office four years ago.

At the same time, the closure of the Malappuram RPO and its merger with the Kozhikode RPO in 2017 did not affect the residents of Malappuram district, the sources said.