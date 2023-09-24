Kozhikode-Palakkad Greenfield Highway: MP seeks release of compensation

September 24, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, has sought immediate release of compensation for land owners whose properties were acquired for the proposed Palakkad-Kozhikode Greenfield Highway.

The MP pointed out in a letter to the chairman, National Highways Authority of India, that the land owners were in trouble due to the delay in releasing the compensation. There are people who had even borrowed money to take back their pledged property to hand it over to the NHAI. Mr. Raghavan also demanded that technical problems, if any, should be urgently solved.

