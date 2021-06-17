Kozhikode opens up partially, 968 fresh COVID-19 cases

951 local transmission cases in district; TPR at 8.29%

When Kozhikode district opened up partially from over-a-month-long lockdown induced by COVID-19 on Thursday, 968 fresh cases of infection were reported.

Public transport was back after a long time, and many private vehicles too were seen. But bus services were infrequent. Since shops will be allowed to open only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, there was no rush of passengers.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 951 cases of local transmission of infection, and the source of 14 others was not known. Two persons had returned from abroad and one from another State. Kozhikode Corporation had 267 locally acquired infections. A daily test positivity rate (TPR) of 8.29% was reported from the district when 11,818 samples were tested. As many as 9,47 people recovered, and the active caseload is 11,061.