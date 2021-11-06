Kozhikode native shortlisted for Children’s Peace Prize

Mohammed Azim, a differently challenged teenager from Velimanna in Kozhikode, is among the three finalists shortlisted for the 17th International Children’s Peace Prize, instituted by the Kids Rights Foundation. The prize is awarded annually to a child, who has made a significant contribution to advocating children's rights and improving the situation of vulnerable children such as orphans, child labourers and children with HIV/AIDS.

The three were shortlisted from more than 160 nominations from 39 countries across the world. Besides Azim, the other finalists are brothers Vihan and Nav Agarwal from Delhi, known for their campaign against pollution and Christina Aden from England, for her campaign demanding free food for school children during COVID. Malala Yusafsai, Greta Thunberg, and Nkosi Johnson (posthumous) were some of the previous winners of the prize.

The Children’s Peace Prize is announced by former Nobel Peace Prize winners and this year, Kailash Satyarthi, 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner, will announce the winner. The award carries a statue named after Nkosi Johnson, besides a grant for the education and care of the winner. There will also be a project fund of ₹1 lakh euros, half of which goes to the winner’s campaign, while the rest will be deposited for other campaigns for children’s rights by young activists across the world.

Mohammed Azim, who was born without hands, has grown as an inspiration for differently abled children across the globe to continue their education at any cost and pressurising the governments to make arrangements for it. Though he is 90% disabled and commutes in a wheelchair, he has fought for the primary school in his village to be upgraded as high school, as he could not travel much to accomplish his secondary education due to his condition.

Now 15 years old, he travelled 450 km in his wheelchair over 52 days leading a march highlighting the issue and filed a petition in the Kerala High Court. He also organised several protest programmes. The Kerala Government recognised Azim’s efforts in 2015 and upgraded the school.