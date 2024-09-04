Kozhikode MP to stage fast against shifting of Palayam market

M.K. Raghavan, MP, will stage a one-day fast on September 30 in protest against the Kozhikode Corporation’s move to shift vegetable and fruits traders from the Palayam market to the newly built commercial complex at Kalluthankadavu.

Kozhikode district Congress committee president K. Praveenkumar told the media on September 4 (Wednesday) that the party would resist the move to shift the traders. He alleged that the corporation was planning to build a township replacing the Palayam market and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] had entered into a deal with a corporate firm for the purpose.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.