Kozhikode MP to stage fast against shifting of Palayam market

Published - September 04, 2024 11:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Raghavan, MP, will stage a one-day fast on September 30 in protest against the Kozhikode Corporation’s move to shift vegetable and fruits traders from the Palayam market to the newly built commercial complex at Kalluthankadavu.

Kozhikode district Congress committee president K. Praveenkumar told the media on September 4 (Wednesday) that the party would resist the move to shift the traders. He alleged that the corporation was planning to build a township replacing the Palayam market and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] had entered into a deal with a corporate firm for the purpose.

