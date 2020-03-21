Kozhikode mosques suspend Friday mass prayers

COVID-19, which has disrupted economic and social life, has also affected Friday prayers at mosques in Kozhikode city.

Perhaps, for the first time in history, prayers were called off to avert the spread of COVID-19. “We decided to close the mosque indefinitely from Thursday in view of the threat of the contagious disease. Consequently, the jumah prayers were also cancelled,” said P.M. Abdul Kareem, secretary of Pattala Palli at Mananchira.

The mosques had to provide prayer mats and water for ablutions besides disinfecting the entire area, he said.

COVID-19 fears also affected Friday prayers at Mohiudeen Palli near the Palayam market, Liva Ul-Islam Juma Masjid, Lulu Masjid on Mavoor Road and Muslim Service Society (MSS) Juma Masjid on Cherooty Road. “Prayers and congregations will be suspended until the dangers of the virus disappear,”' said Hussain Madvoor, general secretary of All India Islahi Movement and vice president of Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen.

He said mahal committees had decided to cooperate with the exhortation of the Chief Minister and the Kerala State Waqf Board to take precautionary measures against the spread of the disease. Mass prayers and social gatherings have already been strictly restricted.

The Mujahid and Salafi organisations will positively adhere to the measures adopted by the government. Friday prayers had been suspended at the mosques at Civil Station, Narikunni, Palath, Chemandamangloor and other places in Kozhikode district, said Mr. Madavoor.

However, prayers have been curtailed, cut short or held in a symbolic manner at many mosques such as the Misqkal Mosque at Kuttichira. “Before noon, the District Collector asked the committee members to restrict the prayers,” he said.

Similar steps were also taken at the mosques affiliated to Sunni organisations. But the suspension of prayers has not restricted the call to prayer by muezzin and mosques have not been closed.