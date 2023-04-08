ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode medical college union accuses police of ‘moral policing’

April 08, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The students’ union at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, has accused a section of police personnel, who are on patrolling duty outside the ladies hostels, of misbehaving with girl students.

Henna Hanan, general secretary of the college union, said in a complaint to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Medical College Police Station, on Saturday that the personnel on police patrolling duty had been posing unnecessary questions to girl students for the past few days. After seeking their names and other personal details, they were being told not to venture out during odd hours.

Ms. Hanan pointed out that the students were being allowed to go out of the hostel for necessary work even after 9.30 p.m. after a recent legal battle. Even the government had relaxed the earlier restrictions. She claimed that the police forcing girl students to return to the hostel smacked of moral policing and was unacceptable.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was unfortunate that police personnel posted for students’ safety were behaving in such a manner, she said, seeking action against those officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US