Kozhikode medical college union accuses police of ‘moral policing’

April 08, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The students’ union at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, has accused a section of police personnel, who are on patrolling duty outside the ladies hostels, of misbehaving with girl students.

Henna Hanan, general secretary of the college union, said in a complaint to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Medical College Police Station, on Saturday that the personnel on police patrolling duty had been posing unnecessary questions to girl students for the past few days. After seeking their names and other personal details, they were being told not to venture out during odd hours.

Ms. Hanan pointed out that the students were being allowed to go out of the hostel for necessary work even after 9.30 p.m. after a recent legal battle. Even the government had relaxed the earlier restrictions. She claimed that the police forcing girl students to return to the hostel smacked of moral policing and was unacceptable.

It was unfortunate that police personnel posted for students’ safety were behaving in such a manner, she said, seeking action against those officials.

