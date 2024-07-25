Kozhikode medical college Principal flays ‘false propaganda’ against institution

K.G. Sajeeth Kumar, Principal, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, has flayed what he called a “continuous wave of false propaganda” against the institution.

A release quoting him said on Thursday that the latest instance was that of a widely circulated video, which is reported to be shot several years ago, depicting improper waste management. It showed a body being transported through an unusual route. Mr. Kumar claimed that it had happened because of certain temporary issues with one of the elevators in a building on that particular day. The area shown in the video is the waste collection zone of the hospital.

Quite often, caregivers and relatives of patients waste the free food being given by the hospital and other voluntary organisations, leading to challenges in their disposal. The Principal pointed out that around 2,500 kg of food waste was being processed daily at the medical college hospital. He said that even on earlier occasions, false information was found to have been propagated about the closure of the pharmacy and the surgeries in the orthopaedics department.

