Kozhikode medical college hostel warden accused of misbehaviour
The Kozhikode Medical College Students’ Union has accused the college hostel’s chief warden of misbehaving with a few students at the men’s hostel. Seeking disciplinary action against the warden, the union leaders on Friday approached the Principal and staged a protest on the campus. They alleged that the warden showered abuses on students for no reason. A complaint would also be handed over to the police seeking action, they said.
