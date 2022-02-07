Kozhikode medical college hospital gets a bust of A.R. Menon

Kerala’s first Health Minister helped establish institution in 1957

Ambatt Ravunni Menon, or A.R. Menon, the first Health Minister of Kerala, is considered to be the driving force behind setting up the second government medical college hospital in the State in Kozhikode, in 1957. A worthy memorial for him was unveiled on Monday at the institution Dr. Menon helped create.

It was Veena George, the current Health Minister, who opened a bust of one of her predecessors on the hospital premises, through an online event. Sculptor Unni Kanayi has created the bust at a cost of ₹5 lakh.

Ms. George also inaugurated the renovated orthopaedics outpatient section at the hospital. She said that more people would be able to get speciality treatment now.

Skywalk opened

Meanwhile, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas opened a skywalk that connect various blocks of the hospital such as the super-speciality section, PMSY block and the main block. Battery-operated buggies would be launched soon for patients to travel by the skywalk. Mr. Riyas said that the infrastructure at government hospitals would get a facelift in the coming days. The skywalk is 172-metre long and 13-metre wide. The ₹2.25-crore project was built with the cooperation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and former students of the medical college.