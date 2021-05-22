Kozhikode MCH to have system to counter possible third wave of COVID-19

Two special wards to be dedicated for black fungus treatment

A system is being put in place at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, to ensure better treatment for COVID-19 patients with serious illnesses and reduce the number of deaths.

Two special wards will be dedicated for black fungus treatment, and ventilators and intensive care unit (ICU) equipment will be bought using the ₹5 crore allocated under the plan fund. The plan is to equip the health system to counter a possible third wave of the infection.

According to sources, a committee involving senior doctors from all departments will be formed soon. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao on Saturday against the backdrop of concerns over black fungus infection. Deputy Collector Anitha Kumari has been appointed coordinator of the system.

More expert doctors and nurses will be assigned for COVID treatment. Doctors aged above 55 and professors will not be included in the list. Fifty per cent of doctors from the rest will be deputed for COVID duty and others for non-COVID treatment. The services of medical graduate students in the Community Medicine Department too will be utilised.

The duty time of nurses will be revised every week. Head nurses, staff nurses, and those appointed under the National Health Mission and Hospital Development Society will have a separate duty list. Tele-ICU facilities will be improved, and the services in private hospitals designated for COVID treatment will be supervised.