Kozhikode MCH to have 40-bed isolation block

March 25, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has given administrative approval for an advanced isolation block at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, to treat those with infectious diseases.

This is part of the plan to have isolation blocks with at least 10 beds in a government hospital in all the 140 Assembly constituencies. In a release on Saturday, Health Minister Veena George said ₹34.92 crore had been approved with help from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The block at the MCH will have 40 beds. It will be a three-storey building spread across 3,600 sq. metres.

The ground floor will have a reception area, bystander waiting area, pre- and post-sampling area, pharmacy store, consultation room, nurses’ station, and procedure and screening rooms. The first floor will have isolation rooms, isolation wards, bystander waiting area, nurses’ station, procedure room and a doctors’ lounge. The second floor will have isolation rooms, isolation wards, and a procedure room. Ms. George said the work on the block would be completed on time.

