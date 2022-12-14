Kozhikode MCH seeks nod for full-fledged burns care unit

December 14, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The authorities at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, have submitted a proposal to the State government for a full-fledged unit to treat burns patients.

According to official sources, the facility will have an intensive care unit (ICU) fully dedicated to burns, a special ward, an operation theatre, and a physiotherapy unit. Up to 30 patients can be accommodated there. Right now, there is only one ICU to treat such patients.

The plan is to have the unit in the plastic surgery ward when it will be shifted to the newly constructed block under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. Later on, permission may be sought to construct a new building.

The proposal is to bring it under the National Programme for Prevention and Management of Burn Injuries of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The sources said that 60% of the funds for the unit would be sanctioned by the Centre and the rest by the State government. Similar dedicated burns care units are already functioning at government medical college hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam.

The sources pointed out that the objective of the national programme was to reduce incidence, mortality, morbidity and disability due to burns. The plan is to set up infrastructure and network for behaviour change communication, burns management, and rehabilitation interventions. As many as 70 government medical college hospitals and 25 district hospitals across the country will have dedicated burns care services and skilled manpower. It also aims to improve awareness among people and vulnerable groups such as women, children, industrial and hazardous occupational workers.

