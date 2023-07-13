Kozhikode MCH nurses mull quitting job citing low pay

July 13, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The recent salary hike announced for nurses in some private hospitals in Kozhikode seems to have an impact on the functioning of the Government Medical College Hospital here.

It is learnt that a large number of the around 270 nurses appointed by the Hospital Development Society (HDS) on contract basis are planning to quit their jobs to join those private hospitals as they are offering a better salary and other benefits.

According to sources in the Kerala Government Nurses Union, the HDS has been ignoring the nurses’ demand to increase their salaries. The sources said that if these nurses decide to leave, it would affect the services offered to patients as the hospital was already suffering from staff shortage.

These nurses are given ₹760 a day as salary and a hike of ₹50 after they complete five years of service. Those with over 15 years of service are getting around ₹950 a day. Even though the society last year increased the fees for services such as MRI scan and CT scan claiming that it would be used for the pay hike of their staff, nothing has been done as yet. Many private hospitals, meanwhile, have started giving at least ₹30,000 as the initial salary for nurses following protests by organisations such as the United Nurses Association (KGNU). Those nurses are also getting benefits such as earned leave, provident fund, and coverage under the Employees’ State Insurance scheme. People with experience are offered a better package as well.

The HDS, the ultimate decision-making body of the hospital, is chaired by the District Collector, while the medical college principal and other officials as its functionaries. Its members are drawn from various government departments, local bodies and nominated by political parties.

Meeting today

The nurses are pinning their hopes on a meeting of the society to be held on Friday. If there is no favourable response, many of them may call it a day. K.P. Sajith, district functionary of the nurses union, said that they had earlier submitted memorandums to the District Collector and the hospital authorities and staged protest demonstrations seeking a pay hike for HDS nurses. He claimed that the authorities were in favour of a salary hike. The union might also go for a strike, if the decision is against their interests, he added.