Kozhikode MCH attack: police secure hard disk to retrieve original visuals

Hard disk to be sent for digital forensic analysis amid concerns over chances of recovery of visuals after a two-week break

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
September 22, 2022 19:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have secured the hard disk of the CCTV camera system at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) where three security guards and a journalist were allegedly manhandled by a gang of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] activists. The effort is to retrieve original visuals of the attack to be submitted as evidence in court.

Also Read
MCH attack: police intensify search for suspects on the run

There were allegations against the police that they were showing laxity in collecting original visuals to weaken the case. The measures taken so far were based on screen grabs of CCTV visuals. Mobile phone camera recordings were also used as proof to identify suspects.

Police sources said the hard disk would be sent for digital forensic analysis with the permission of the court. They refused to comment on allegations that there was a “deliberate delay” on the part of the investigation team in collecting the disk.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitnesses had claimed that the police had delayed recovery of the hard disk as part of the alleged attempt to facilitate overwriting of existing data with new visuals. They also expressed doubts over the recovery of original visuals of the incident after a two-week break. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app