Kozhikode Mayor’s complaint redressal adalat proves a hit

February 13, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation was able to resolve 70% of complaints that were brought up at the first ‘Mayor’s complaint redressal adalat’ held here on Monday.

As many as 284 complaints were brought up at the adalat, which was held as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the civic body. They included cases from Town Planning, Engineering, Health, Scheduled Caste Development, Kudumbashree and PMAY sections of the Corporation that could not be resolved for long owing to technical reasons.

The Adalat was inaugurated by Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas. He appreciated efforts made by officials of the Corporation who worked as a team to bring down the number of complaints. “Most government officials are honest and work diligently. However, there is a minority who refuses to take up responsibilities and digress into wrong ways,” the Minister said, adding that it was the responsibility of people’s representatives, including himself, to show them the right path. “We should be able to support and protect officials who work hard,” he said.

Mr. Riyas lauded efforts by the Corporation to follow up cases that could not be redressed immediately.

Earlier, Mayor Beena Philip, in her presidential address, said the Corporation was waiting for the State government’s intervention to resolve a few issues that were raised at the adalat. She said that there were quite a few cases related to the Coastal Regulatory Zone rules, and that the Corporation would seek relaxation for some.

She congratulated officials of the Corporation’s revenue wing for clearing issues pertaining to over 25,000 building numbers in just two months.