Kozhikode Mayor seeks vehicles, ambulances to transport infected people

Kozhikode

22 April 2021 20:22 IST

Mayor Beena Philip has urged people to voluntarily give away ambulances or private vehicles with or without drivers to be used for transporting SARS-CoV-2 infected people to hospitals, first-line treatment centres and other COVID care centres. In a release, she said on Thursday that the existing vehicles would not be enough to shift people even as more people are testing positive for the virus. She said, quoting health experts, that the situation was likely to get worse in the coming days.

