Kozhikode Mayor launches internship programme

November 06, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - Kozhikode

Following the success of the District Collector’s Internship Programme (DCIP) in Kozhikode, the Mayor too has launched an internship programme for interested and talented graduates in the city. However, the Kozhikode Mayor’s Internship Programme is specifically designed to facilitate the smooth running of AZHAK, the hygiene protocol of the Corporation.

The Corporation is seeking graduates with special preference to MSW, and B.Tech. graduates with web designing and computer engineering among their skill set. The internship will be for a period of six months. Interested youngsters may submit their applications directly at the Corporation office before November 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT