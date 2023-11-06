HamberMenu
Kozhikode Mayor launches internship programme

November 06, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Following the success of the District Collector’s Internship Programme (DCIP) in Kozhikode, the Mayor too has launched an internship programme for interested and talented graduates in the city. However, the Kozhikode Mayor’s Internship Programme is specifically designed to facilitate the smooth running of AZHAK, the hygiene protocol of the Corporation.

The Corporation is seeking graduates with special preference to MSW, and B.Tech. graduates with web designing and computer engineering among their skill set. The internship will be for a period of six months. Interested youngsters may submit their applications directly at the Corporation office before November 15.

