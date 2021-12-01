Kozhikode logs maximum enrolment on ‘e-shram’ portal

KOZHIKODE

01 December 2021 23:32 IST

2,60,997 persons register in district for claiming benefits under Centre’s social security schemes

Labourers in the unorganised sector have started responding positively to the ongoing registration drive to enroll them on the e-shram portal for claiming benefits under the Centre’s social security schemes.

Kozhikode district is leading the drive with the highest number of enrolments. Figures available with the District Labour Office attest that 2,60,997 persons have already registered in the district within a month after the formal launch of the intensive registration drive. Of them, 1,88,368 are those who have completed the process through Common Service Centres (CSC) or Suvidha Seva Kendras (SSK). The other 72,628 persons have exercised the self-registration option using smart phones and personal computers.

The total number of registrations in the State stands at 22,50,979, of which a majority used CSC/SSK to sign up using the link, register.eshram.gov.in.

Alappuzha district stands second with 2,55,620 registrations, while Kannur is in the third position with 2,43,205 registrations.

According to officials, the cooperation of local administrators has been sought for the successful completion of the registration process by December 31. Panchayat- and municipal-level enrolment camps are also under way to encourage more persons without ESI benefits.

Labour department officials said the enrolled persons could claim benefits under a number of welfare schemes announced by the Centre. The initiative also aims at preparing a comprehensive district-, State- and national-wise data repository with accurate information. Panchayat-level data may also be sorted out for preparing various local welfare schemes, they added.

Apart from registration camps, special arrangements have been made at post offices to complete the procedure. Various labour welfare unions are also encouraging the drive. It is open to all types of labourers, including farmers, domestic helps, accredited social health activists, anganwadi workers, wayside traders, newspaper agents, fish vendors, fishermen, construction workers, drivers, and migrant labourers.