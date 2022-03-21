Kozhikode local bodies told to set up ward-level panels to tackle contagious diseases

Officials and people’s representatives in local bodies in Kozhikode district have been asked to set up squads at the ward-level to take up campaigns against contagious diseases ahead of the monsoon season.

This was decided at an online meeting opened by Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Monday. Mr. Riyas said mosquito-borne diseases and other contagious diseases were spreading with the onset of monsoon.

It was pointed out that the epidemic control measures taken up in previous years had helped bring down the number of deaths. People’s cooperation should be sought for the campaigns, the Minister said.