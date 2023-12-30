GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kozhikode lit up to welcome 2024

All prominent destinations in the city are illuminated with ornamental lights to radiate the spirit of New Year celebration

December 30, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
An illuminated entrance set up at the Kozhikode beach to welcome visitors for New Year celebrations.

An illuminated entrance set up at the Kozhikode beach to welcome visitors for New Year celebrations. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

As the clock ticks down to 2024, the city has been transformed into a dazzling spectacle with vibrant lights and buzz of excited shoppers. The district administration and the Tourism department have collaborated to turn all the iconic destinations like the Kozhikode beach and Mananchira square into the key focus of the festivities adorning these spots with ornamental lights.

The selfie corner at the Kozhikode beach is attracting large number of visitors with decorative lights.

The selfie corner at the Kozhikode beach is attracting large number of visitors with decorative lights. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

“We are really excited as the whole city, from humble corner stores to malls, is lit up with decorative lights creating a warm ambience for the year-end revelry,” says Mohammed Rizwan, a trader on the S.M. Street. Both the visitors and local residents are happy and eager to capture the city’s new make over, he adds.

Ornamental illuminations on display at the Mananchira Square in Kozhikode ahead of New Year celebrations.

Ornamental illuminations on display at the Mananchira Square in Kozhikode ahead of New Year celebrations. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Hotels and malls are poised to host lively events with a blend of music and entertainment. Gokulam Galleria will resonate with the beats of the popular music band ‘Madras Mail’ . Special packages have been announced to ensure a budget friendly celebration. HiLite Mall, a popular shopping destination in the city, will host a musical night led by music director Gopi Sundar. Meanwhile, at Calicut Trade Centre, Musician Stephen Devassy will cast a spell on the music enthusiasts during the occasion. 

Ornamental illuminations on display at the Mananchira Square in Kozhikode ahead of New Year celebrations.

Ornamental illuminations on display at the Mananchira Square in Kozhikode ahead of New Year celebrations. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

According to organisers of major events, the entry tickets are available between a price range of ₹499 to ₹5000 for individuals and families. Special offers are also available to attract participants. Eco-tourism destinations such as Vayalada, Thusharagiri and Kakkadampoyil are equally set for those who wish to have a tranquil celebration. Demand for resorts, hotels and homestays here has also gone up with an increase in number of revellers from nearby districts.  

“An immersive experience for our residents and guests from other districts is what we offer during this season. A blend of lights, music and the serenity of nature will gift a unique experience for all,” says a Tourism department official associated with the celebration committee. He adds that there will be heightened security arrangements at all public places for a peaceful celebration. 

